Expo Centre Sharjah All Set to Host 52nd Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show

Expo Centre Sharjah has announced it is all set to host the 52nd edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show taking place from September 27 to October 1, 2023. Backed by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the highly anticipated event will bring together over 500 local and international exhibitors under one roof.

The upcoming edition of the exhibition will feature renowned specialists in the global gold and jewellery sector, as well as leading brands in the realms of gold, diamonds, and watches that will unveil exclusive designs for the fall and winter seasons of 2023-2024 within an expansive area spanning 30,000 square meters. The event will welcome participants from various countries, including Bahrain, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA & Yemen.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasized that meticulous preparations have been made for the show, highlighting its significance as one of the most important specialized exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa dedicated to gold and jewelry. The event is expected to draw an impressive number of enthusiasts keen to explore the latest international designs in the industry, along with developments in luxury jewellery, watches, precious stones, and diamond jewellery.

Al Midfa emphasized that the 52nd edition of the show will be exceptional, showcasing the latest fashion products and collections, including jewellery, precious stones, pearls, and watches. These creations draw inspiration from contemporary trends, rich traditions, and diverse global cultures, all seamlessly brought together under one roof amid the participation of prominent local and international names in the sector.

He further highlighted the exhibition's importance as one of Expo Centre Sharjah's flagship events, expressing the centre’s commitment to upgrading it with every new edition.

The show will be open to visitors free of charge, from 1 pm to 10 pm, and on Fridays from 3 pm to 10 pm. Ample parking spaces are available, either opposite the centre or in the adjacent building, ensuring convenience for attendees.





