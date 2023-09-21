9 out of 10 Singapore IT leaders set to take advantage of AI, reveals new research

(MENAFN- Colt Technology Services) According to recently published research by Colt Technology Services, 9 in 10 Singapore IT leaders surveyed plan are already using or planning to adopt AI in their corporate development roadmaps.



In addition, out of the 755 senior IT decision-makers from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, Singapore and Spain companies surveyed in Colt’s Digital Infrastructure report, 'Building intelligence into your business', Singapore companies are outpacing their peers in the deployment of traditional AI (49% in Singapore vs. global average of 47%) and generative AI (52% vs. 45%).



Keri Gilder, CEO, Colt Technology Services said, “2023 will be remembered as the year generative AI went mainstream, dominating conversations in cafes, on the sidelines of sports pitches, in homes and in the workplace, so this year we’ve refocused our digital infrastructure report to track AI’s monumental impact on businesses.”



The research found that Singapore companies surveyed use or plan to use AI in the following business functions:



• Digital Infrastructure management – 52% already using, 43% planning to use (global average: 45% and 44%)



• Operations – 52% already using, 39% planning to use (global average: 44% and 44%)



• Sales – 50% already using, 42% planning to use (global average: 43% and 45%)



• Marketing – 50% already using, 42% planning to use (global average: 44% and 44%)



• Human resources – 47% already using, 44% planning to use (global average: 45% and 42%)



• Security – 47% already using, 40% planning to use (global average: 44% and 42%)



• Research & development – 47% already using, 37% planning to use (global average: 44% and 43%)



• Risk management – 46% already using, 43% planning to use (global average: 44% and 45%)



• Service/product delivery – 45% already using, 44% planning to use (global average: 43% and 43%)



• Training staff – 45% already using, 41% planning to use (global average: 41% and 46%)



• Customer experience – 44% already using, 44% planning to use (global average: 42% and 46%)



• Fraud detection – 44% already using, 41% planning to use (global average: 45% and 44%)



• Data analysis – 43% already using, 50% planning to use (global average: 42% and 45%)



• Using a custom AI platform – 41% already using, 46% planning to use (global average: 42% and 45%)



