World Animal Day Children's Design Competition: Winner Announced

Ahead of the annual celebration of animals on October 4, young people across the world were invited to take part in an art contest to mark World Animal Day – the only day of the year that recognises all animals. Entries featured a wide variety of species including wildlife, insects, birds, marine animals and pets.

The winning design was created by 14-year-old Ruby from Oxfordshire in England, who submitted a beautifully colourful hedgehog holding a heart-shaped planet. The illustration will feature on a mug sold by Naturewatch Foundation, the UK-based animal welfare charity that coordinates World Animal Day.

Every year, hundreds of events are organised on, and around October 4 to raise awareness of animal welfare issues or fundraise for animal charities. Participants include schools, veterinary practices, community groups, animal welfare organisations and individuals who motivate their family and friends to also get involved. Since the first World Animal Day was held in 1925, events have become increasingly creative and now range from drive-through church blessings for animals to spay-a-thons for cats and dogs to abseiling down cliffs.

Sarah Carr, CEO of Naturewatch Foundation and coordinator of World Animal Day, said:“We were amazed to receive three times the number of entries to our mug design competition this year! Children in age categories from five to 17+ sent us wonderful drawings showing their love of animals – it was so difficult to choose a winner, but Ruby's hedgehog will be perfect for our 2023 commemorative mug.

“The competition is just a small part of our phenomenal World Animal Day celebrations though. There are countless ways in which everyone who cares about animals can still get involved, including on social media – World Animal Day reaches over 50 million people online on October 4! We aim to raise awareness of the plight of animals and encourage people to do something to help make the world a better place for them. It's a day for everyone to speak up for the voiceless, regardless of nationality, religion, faith or political ideology. If you want to be part of the biggest annual day for animals, visit the website today!”

For more information, and to get involved, go to worldanimalday.org.uk

