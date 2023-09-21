Zelensky requests from Trump to expose peace schemes

(MENAFN) Leader Vladimir Zelensky has stated that if previous United States Leader Donald Trump in fact thinks that his stated scheme to solve the Ukraine predicament in 24 hours is accessible, he should display it to the globe rather than allow conflicts to keep on happening at the expense of Ukrainian lives.



Trump has recurrently stated that he would be capable to quickly solve the war by hitting a “fair deal.” He has stated that his ways would include applying pressure on both Russia as well as Ukraine into achieving concessions. Zelensky was questioned regarding the plan by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer throughout a meeting on Tuesday.



“If he has this plan, why be afraid and wait?” he questioned in Ukrainian, before altering to English. “If he has some smart idea, he could share it with us.”



“He can publicly share his idea now, not waste time, not to lose people, and say: ‘My formula is to stop the war and stop all this tragedy and stop Russian aggression’,” the Ukrainian leader carried on.



