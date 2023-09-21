Danah Bay introduces first-ever Breakwater Villas and exclusive Landside Villas in Ras Al Khaimah

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, 21st Sep 2023: Danah Bay, Al Marjan Island, a freehold project and an epitome of coastal luxury living, developed by Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has introduced its exquisite selection of 5-bedroom Breakwater Villas and premium Landside Villas, redefining opulence. More than 18 units of breakwater villas and 8 exclusive units of landside villas are now made available.

Danah Bay – located at the heart of the Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is an AED 1 billion premium beach community, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for luxury living in the heart of a natural landscape, setting new standards and facilitating lucrative investment options in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Phase 2 marks a significant milestone as the first-ever breakwater villas on a man-made island in the entire Northern Emirates, setting new standards for sophistication and exclusivity. The 5-bedroom spacious Breakwater Villas spread across an area of more than 7500 Sq.ft symbolize innovation and luxury, balanced elegantly at the forefront of Al Marjan Island's bright blue waters. With breathtaking views, the villas are designed encapsulating the essence of coastal living, allowing residents to experience the tranquil beauty of the ocean from the comfort of their homes.

Within Phase 2, the 5-bedroom Landside Villas emerge as the true essence of exclusivity. The spacious and premium villas, each spread across an area of more than 6,500 Sq.ft provide homeowners an unparalleled level of luxurious living. Each villa boasts a private pool, elevator, and exclusive beach community access, creating an ambiance of sophistication and privacy. The Landside Villas redefine modern living by seamlessly blending convenience, privacy, and breathtaking views.

Commenting on the launch of new units, Obaid Salami, General Manager, Dubai Investments Real Estate said, “Our vision for Danah Bay Phase 2 is to unveil an exquisite collection that transcends conventional living. With the introduction of Breakwater Villas and Landside Villas, we are curating a lifestyle that is truly unique in Ras Al Khaimah. As the emirate's economy continues to thrive and its real estate landscape flourishes, Danah Bay is positioned at the heart of this transformation on Al Marjan Island. The thoughtfully designed 2-bedroom townhouses and the spacious 5-bedroom breakwater and landside villas represent our dedication to offering residents’ an unmatched lifestyle that combines sophistication, innovation, and the natural beauty of the Northern Emirates”.

The spacious 5-bedroom breakwater and landside villas within the Phase 2 exemplify our dedication to offering residents an unmatched lifestyle that combines sophistication, innovation, and the natural beauty of the Northern Emirates”.

The project’s phase 1 construction is progressing steadily and is getting ready for handover in Q1 2025 and the phase 2 of the project is expected to be ready by Q2 2025. The last and the final phase of construction of the Phase 3 will comprise of the residential apartments tower and the Grand Millenium Resort, an upper upscale resort with 300 rooms, further enhancing the overall appeal of the project.





