OIC Secretary-General Calls for Concrete Steps to Resolve the Jammu and Kashmir Dispute

(MENAFN- OIC) New York, 21 September 2023



The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held a ministerial-level meeting on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session in New York on 20 September 2023.

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), who discussed the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, chaired the meeting. He explained that the OIC has issued many resolutions in support of the Kashmiri people over the past four decades. The Secretary-General emphasized that this meeting is held on the fourth anniversary of the illegal and unilateral measures taken in the Indian-occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir. He reiterated the OIC's call for the international community to take concrete steps to resolve this conflict based on relevant UN Security Council resolutions. He also stressed the need for the international community to intensify its efforts to settle the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to the OIC's efforts.

During the meeting, Mr. Jalil Abbas Gilani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, provided an update on the current situation in the region since the last contact group meeting held on the sidelines of the 49th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania in March 2023. He thanked the Secretary-General and the Contact Group members for their unwavering support of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Mr. Gilani also highlighted several instances of human rights violations in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir region.







MENAFN21092023005338014459ID1107113606