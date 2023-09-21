TREK WITH CHIMPS AT ONE&ONLY NYUNGWE HOUSE

(MENAFN- PRCO) Steeped in natural beauty and nestled within Rwanda's Gisakura tea plantation, One&Only Nyungwe House, sits on the edge of one of the oldest rainforests in Africa offering a bespoke itinerary of activities for GCC travellers to discover as they explore the Nyungwe National Park and beyond. From taking a walk amongst majestic trees, trekking through the jungle to discover remarkable animal encounters, or embarking on a helicopter ride high above the incredible views, there’s something to suit everyone at One&Only Nyungwe House.



Home to some of Africa's most diverse primate populations, guests can engage in a myriad of extraordinary excursions that allow them to deeply connect with nature during their stay. One of these unforgettable experiences is Chimpanzee Trekking, a thrilling and fast-paced adventure that will leave an indelible mark on guests' memories.



Trekking along untamed paths through lush forests, guests will find themselves racing to keep pace with these beloved creatures. At the break of dawn, a seasoned guide will lead guests deep into the heart of the jungle, trailing chimpanzees through the wilderness. A rustle of leaves, and then, through the branches, chimpanzees can be spotted gazing down from the fig trees. Guests may even witness a troop of tree-dwelling chimps gracefully navigating the canopy. Each trek is a unique adventure, and the jungle's charismatic chimpanzees are bound to surprise and delight at every turn.



SPOT THE BLUE GIANTS AT ONE&ONLY CAPE TOWN





For GCC travellers looking to uncover the beauty of South Africa, One&Only Cape Town is a serene enclave just off Cape Town’s vibrant V&A Waterfront. Recently undergoing an expansive reimagination, the resort has unveiled a new design that honours the destination’s ocean, land, and heritage. This nautical escape offers panoramic views across the Waterfront and the iconic Table Mountain, providing a chic urban getaway, enriched by the wonders of South Africa.



Cape Town is home to several once-in-a-lifetime experiences, from whale watching or shark diving to visiting Boulders Beaches' resident penguins. Explore the captivating world of the gentle giants that grace the Cape's waters each year and embark on a bespoke private tour to discover prime viewing locations for humpback, Bryde, and southern right whales. For the ultimate experience, take to the skies with a private helicopter excursion to Hermanus, one of the top 12 whale-watching locations in the world and observe these magical creatures where the whales often come within metres of the shoreline.



EXPERIENCE THE TEMAZCAL RITUAL WITH ONE&ONLY PALMILLA





Unforgettable experiences await at One&Only Palmilla, one of the world’s most exclusive ultra-luxury resorts situated at the edge of the Baja Peninsula. Between the walls and lush green pathways of this hacienda-style property, travellers will enjoy the utmost privacy, enriched with blissful wellness, indulgent sanctuaries, world-class culinary experiences, and a sense of true adventure at every turn.



For guests seeking a unique experience, the Temazcal Ritual is a sacred Mexican ceremony deeply rooted in indigenous traditions. Unlike anything guests have ever encountered, the Temazcal Ritual is a total body experience with drumming, chanting and intense perspiring that some describe as akin to being reborn. Originating back to pre-Hispanic times, where the Temazcal, or “house of heat”, was used for purification, healing, and spiritual connection, this ancient practice has been preserved and adapted to offer guests at One&Only Palmilla as a profound encounter with Mexican culture and wellness.



A deeply moving and transformative experience, the ceremony begins with a welcoming led by a knowledgeable shaman who guides the guests through the process, engaging in a sequence of rituals involving the four elements – earth, water, fire, and air. Each element cleanses, purifies, and harmonizes the body, mind, and spirit. Following the Temazcal ceremony, guests can enjoy a refreshing plunge in a cool pool, symbolizing the return to the world and the integration of your newfound sense of well-being. In addition, guests will also be treated to nourishing traditional Mexican cuisine, connecting the ritual's spiritual cleansing with the pleasures of earthly delights.





