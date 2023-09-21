Housing Bank Becomes the First Bank in the Kingdom to Enter the Metaverse

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Housing Bank has announced the launch of its virtual bank in the Metaverse, making it the first bank in the Kingdom to enter this virtual world. It is also one of the pioneering banks in the region to adopt this cutting-edge technology. It will be available on two popular Metaverse platforms, namely the Decentraland platform and the Spatial platform.



By establishing its presence on the Metaverse, Housing Bank demonstrates its commitment to staying at the forefront of adopting advanced technologies, as this investment in digital transformation is a key component of its strategy. With this launch, the bank is taking a significant step in its technical endeavors to incorporate technology in the banking industry and improve its customer relationship management.



Through this pioneering initiative, the bank aims to reach a new generation of customers and provide them with a unique opportunity to enter the world of the Metaverse. This allows them to discover the first virtual bank in Jordan, marking a significant step towards the future, offering customers an opportunity to experience innovative technology that enables seamless communication and interaction that caters to their aspirations and interests, which is provided with ease and comfort from anywhere and at any time.



Additionally, Housing Bank is collaborating with Innoarea, which specializes in developing virtual reality and augmented reality experiences, to get launched in the Metaverse. The company is part of the BMB Group, which is one of the most prominent information and communications technology services and consulting companies in the Middle East.



Housing Bank, which is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year, continues to be a role model in the banking industry, achieving yet another significant milestone as it continues to lead the way in digital transformation by making significant progress in the field of technological development and digital services, in addition to launching numerous sophisticated and advanced services that keep up with the rapid changes brought about by the digital age.



