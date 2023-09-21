Unlocking Insights: RFI Foundation Launches a Report together with a new Financed Emissions Database

(MENAFN- RFI Foundation) The RFI Foundation is excited to announce the launch of its Summary Report of the RFI Financed Emissions Database. As the global spotlight intensifies on climate action, financial institutions have begun to recognize their pivotal role in fostering economic sustainability including playing a pivotal role in achieving national climate change targets.



The Summary Report on the RFI Financed Emissions Database offers a comprehensive exploration of important greenhouse gas emissions indicators derived from financial institutions' financing portfolios across 11 OIC countries including the six GCC countries, Malaysia, Indonesia, Türkiye, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.



This report and underlying open-access database highlights the foundation for data-driven insights to help the financial sector in these 11 OIC countries to better align with both national and global climate objectives.



Highlights of the Report:

• Multi-layered Insights: The report and database offer a multi-layered approach, from country-level data down to detailed estimations of financed direct and indirect emissions of over 200 banks operating in OIC countries.

• Comparing Islamic and conventional banks’ emission concentrations: Providing a unique understanding of financed emissions between Islamic and conventional banks.

• Understanding interlinkages: The report sheds light on interlinkages between sectors and the impact on understanding direct and indirect emissions concentrations in countries with substantial emissions data gaps to help inform effective transition strategies.



The launch of the report reflects RFI Foundation's dedication to advancing responsible finance and empowering financial institutions in Islamic markets with essential tools for making informed decisions, particularly where data is scarce.



This report aims to contribute to the conversation among financial sector stakeholders to promote a deeper understanding of their climate risk concentrations beyond high emitting sectors and guide strategies aligned with institutional and national targets and the mandated disclosures.



Explore the capabilities of the RFI Insights Financed Emissions Database for navigating the dynamic climate landscape and discover its valuable insights and foster meaningful change.





