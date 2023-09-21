Rapper Chauhan’s IG Handle Hacked Only Rumour, Not To be Taken Seriously

(MENAFN- Us Digital Tunes) Rapper Chauhan’s IG handle went disappeared on 7 September, which brought a wave of confusion among his followers. When he was reached by a team through Twitter Handle, he said “Definitely No,” terming it as a technical glitch.



Rapper Chauhan recently seemed to avoid sharing a personal aspect. Some of his followers left comments on his fan pages and name-like pages, calling the artist going through breakup pain. Well! Rapper Chauhan’s secret relationship came into news through his followers that he himself called only a casual relation and ruled out saying any more on this.



Rapper Chauhan, when asked about his upcoming song, said “It must be a sad track.” catching his lines about the upcoming sad song, it might be enough to indicate that Rapper Chauhan has been through “love gone” pain. The music talent of the pop world said nothing additional and added “God is writing a script for everyone whether it is painful or not. Something of a peculiar twist may be being written by God. I hope to see what God holds in store for me.”



Social media users called his recent interview about why his IG handle was missing a manipulation of breakup pain story. A user on his fanpage funnily said “If acnt ws hacked, why r u not complaining.” “Rapper Chauhan was tagged by a private user almost everyday almost nine months ago. They both shared each other’s romantic stories as well.” One of his followers told. Well! Rapper Chauhan kept mum on this so as not to reveal more.





