The State of Digital Forensics and Incident Response Report 2023

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 20 - With the intricacies of the digital world growing exponentially, the relevance of effective and timely Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) cannot be overstated.



Recognizing this need for insight, Binalyze, in collaboration with the global market intelligence firm IDC, is excited to publish a compelling new report: "The State of Digital Forensics and Incident Response 2023".



Based on an extensive survey conducted in June 2023, the study brings into focus the perspectives of over 100 cybersecurity professionals from five Middle Eastern countries.



This diverse respondent pool consists of individuals directly influencing the cybersecurity functions within their organizations, with roles spanning SOC analysts, DFIR professionals, Incident responders, Threat hunters, SOC managers, and Directors.



The key findings of the report are critical for anyone involved in DFIR, from SOC teams to individual analysts and investigators. Report highlights include:



● According to the research and subsequent analysis, the average time to investigate an incident is approximately 26.1 days, and the time to resolve incidents is an additional 17.1 days.

● The importance of reducing "detection-to-resolution" times for efficient incident management.

● The ongoing skills shortage: 81% of respondents identified this as a major challenge.



"Our world thrives on digital connections, but with this connectivity comes vulnerabilities. As the frequency and intensity of cyber threats surge, the importance of DFIR in understanding, mitigating, and learning from these threats is paramount. There is a real and urgent need for forensic visibility at speed and scale. AIR is a game changer here and should be at the center of all SOCs DFIR effort," says Ahmet Öztoprak, Senior Sales Director of META at Binalyze.



This report serves as both a wake-up call and a guide. By leveraging the insights from the top cybersecurity professionals in the Middle East, ‘The State of Digital Forensics and Incident Response 2023’ aims to provide companies with the knowledge and solutions they need to combat emerging cyber threats effectively and maintain resiliency.



Don't miss out on this groundbreaking study. Be among the first to unravel the intricacies of DFIR in the Middle East and adapt your strategies to a rapidly changing digital environment.





