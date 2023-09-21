US House Speaker asks for responsibility from Zelensky

(MENAFN) United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has rejected to allocate another USD24 billion to Ukraine, stating to journalists that he “has questions” for Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky first. With the present budget for Kiev is getting lower, disapproval on permitting another financial support bundle impends to grind Washington to a break.



Zelensky is scheduled to encounter with legislators on Capitol Hill throughout a trip to Washington on Thursday. Before the conference, McCarthy was questioned on Tuesday whether he would promise USD24 billion in army as well as economic help to the Ukrainian leader, as United States Leader Joe Biden has asked for.



“Is Zelensky elected to Congress?” McCarthy replied. “Is he our president? I don’t think I have to commit anything and I think I have questions for him.”



“Where’s the accountability on the money we’ve already spent?” the Republican president carried on. “What is the plan for victory? I think that's what the American public wants to know.”



