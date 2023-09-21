Supernal Opens R&D Facility In Fremont

Supernal selected Fremont due to its proximity to Silicon Valley's renowned tech ecosystem. The Company's 72,000-square-foot facility – located in the Scott Creek Business Park – serves as a home base to more than 100 employees across its battery, intelligent systems, autonomy and core operations teams. Primarily focused on AAM R&D, the Fremont-based teams are working to address the unique challenges and opportunities within battery technology for electric air travel applications.

"Batteries are the linchpin of Advanced Air Mobility and critical to powering the next generation of flight, which we see as everyday electric air travel," said Jaiwon Shin, president of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal. "Fremont, with its vibrant tech ecosystem, offers a robust talent pool that will enable Supernal to continue advancing the power and energy capabilities of safe aviation-grade batteries."

Supernal's battery efforts are crucial to the development of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. The Company, which was established in 2020 as the Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group, is taking an "open ecosystem approach" to developing lightweight and powerful batteries that meet commercial aviation's high safety standards. This involves harnessing in-house talent and helping to grow the pool of aviation suppliers in this emerging vertical. Learn more about the Company's efforts here .

Supernal plans to hire more than 20 employees at its Fremont facility this year. The Company is seeking engineers with experience in autonomy, battery development and intelligent systems. Interested candidates can view open positions here .

R&D facility in Fremont is emblematic of a shift in corporate workplace design, prioritizing functionality, choice and a sense of belonging. At the heart of this new approach is a design philosophy referred to as "kinship," which aims to foster community and encourage collaboration among employees.

The facility's diverse workspaces have been strategically planned to accommodate the preferences of current and future workforces, offering various work and interaction options. From spaces for unplanned interactions to an environment that fosters a visible culture of health and well-being, every design feature serves a clear purpose. Areas of respite and a balanced mix of individual and collaborative spaces underline the company's dedication to both creativity and efficiency.

Thoughtful amenities, such as a gym, rest pods, EV charging stations and meditation rooms, are complemented by panoramic mountain views and the inclusion of greenery and plants throughout, bringing nature into the space. The Company's commitment to sustainability is further demonstrated through green initiatives, such as a microgrid to capture and recycle energy.

Supernal's office space was designed in collaboration with two San Francisco-based design firms: RMW Architectures and Interiors , responsible for the overall design and wayfinding by Studio O+A . Photos of the space are located here.

About Supernal

Supernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S.-based mobility service provider on a mission to redefine how people move, connect, and live. We are developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses.

