Liqtech Receives Two Marine Scrubber Water Treatment System Orders

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech, commented, "We are very pleased to see early signs of revitalization in the marine scrubber market through the receipt of this new order in collaboration with our partners at Joyo. Our dialog with customers and partners has confirmed that LiqTech's modular designed marine scrubber water treatment system is highly reliable and delivers strong returns on their investments. Furthermore, our new generation design reduces OPEX for owners significantly, by largely reducing day to day operational and maintenance costs.

"LiqTech has more than 160 installations in the marine scrubber market, which occurred primarily between 2018 and 2020. This new order not only demonstrates the continuous confidence from the market and customers in LiqTech's solutions, but also validates our enhanced commercial strategy, implemented in late 2022, which focuses on driving revenue in established business verticals where LiqTech has proven technical capabilities and installations. We are pleased with the traction we are achieving on our enhanced strategy and look forward to further traction throughout the remainder of 2023," Chen concluded.

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company's extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.