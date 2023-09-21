Global P2P Lending Market To 2028, Fueled By Low-Interest Rates And Growing Demand For Alternative Financing

The global Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending market, with a market size of US$ 147.9 billion in 2022, is set for substantial growth. Projections indicate that the market will reach US$ 626.5 billion by 2028, exhibiting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

P2P lending, an online financial arrangement connecting borrowers directly to lenders, is gaining prominence as an alternative financing option due to its low-interest rates, flexible repayment terms, and ease of access.

Understanding Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending:

P2P lending platforms enable individuals and businesses to access loans without involving traditional financial institutions. Borrowers can connect with lenders or investors through online services, streamlining the borrowing process. P2P lending offers competitive returns on investments while providing borrowers with convenient, quick, and documentation-light loans. It is particularly valuable for diversifying investments through multiple lending and borrowing opportunities.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several key trends and drivers are fueling the growth of the global P2P lending market:

Market Segmentation:

The global P2P lending market is segmented based on various factors:



Loan Type: Consumer Lending and Business Lending (with business lending holding the majority market share).

Business Model: Marketplace Lending and Traditional Lending (with traditional lending currently dominating the market). End User: Consumer (Individual/Households), Small Businesses, Large Businesses, Real Estate, and Others.

Regional Breakdown:

The market's regional breakdown includes North America (United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the P2P lending market include Avant Inc., Commonbond Inc., Funding Circle Ltd., LendingClub Corporation, Lendingtree Inc. (InterActiveCorp and TreeInc.), On Deck Capital Inc., Prosper Marketplace Inc., Retail Money Market Ltd., Social Finance Inc., Upstart Network Inc., and Zopa Limited.

