2024 Law Firm Marketing Forecast: Customized Focus Groups + Data

Market My Market Announces Focus Groups for Law Firms The challenge with relying on solely digital data is that it undervalues the significance of observing the human decision-making process.” - Ryan Klein, CEO/Founder, Market My MarketMAITLAND, FLORIDA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Market My Market , a leading nationwide digital marketing agency, proudly announces the launch of focus group services exclusively designed for law firms.
By combining real-world feedback from a law firm's potential-new-client audience with focused digital insights, Market My Market empowers lawyers with a competitive edge.
Market My Market's focus group solution is poised to provide invaluable insights into the initial impressions of potential clients, their perspectives on messaging and branding, as well as their assessments of a law firm's expertise, competence, and trustworthiness.
The evaluation is based on the digital presence of your law firm and that of four of the closest competitors.
"Focus groups give law firms a wealth of information, offering a nuanced understanding of what truly attracts a new client,” Ryan Klein, CEO and Founder, Market My Market said.
“Equally important, they shed light on potential deterrents,” Klein said.“This knowledge streamlines internal processes and cuts wasteful spending on marketing strategies that attorneys hope will yield results, but in reality, have little impact."
During the focus group session, participants based on a law firm's practice and geographic areas will engage in a hypothetical scenario where they will complete a blind assessment of the firm's online presence alongside four of the competitors.
The resulting feedback will be furnished to the law firm, aiding in the enhancement of its client development process including website messaging, implementing design updates, honing SEO targeting, and optimizing intake procedures.
Armed with this information, Market My Market will implement the necessary adjustments to boost the monthly client acquisition rate.
“Few law firms have the ability to delve this deep into their potential new clients' preferred marketing methods, instead relying on outside organizations to tell them what works according to various algorithms. The challenge with relying on solely digital data is that it undervalues the significance of observing the human decision-making process,” Klein said.
ABOUT MARKET MY MARKET
Market My Market provides marketing and development services to law firms in practice areas including personal injury, criminal defense, family and divorce, and estate planning. Market My Market offers 30-60-90 day marketing plans and operates with transparency providing real-time reporting and rationale of marketing strategies. Market My Market is Great Place to Work certified and operates across the United States.
ABOUT LEGAL MASTERMIND
Market My Market produces the Legal Mastermind Podcast, a weekly show with new episodes every Monday. The podcast is one of the longest-running podcasts that focuses solely on the best growth and management tactics for law firms. Eric Bersano, Ryan Klein & Chase Williams from Market My Market speak with industry experts that share their tips and secrets that lead to their success. The Legal Mastermind Podcast can be streamed on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.
