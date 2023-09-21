Future Food Forum 2023 opens today, discussing strategies for regional food security and wellbeing

(MENAFN- Blue Apple Mediacom) The event, supported by the Ministry of Economy, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Chamber and key players in the sector, will become a platform to set the future roadmap for the growth and sustainability of the UAE's F&B industry

Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 20 September 2023:

The fifth edition of Future Food Forum 2023, the Middle East’s biggest annual forum bringing together key stakeholders from the food and beverage sector, opens today (20 September 2023) at Le Meridian Hotel Dubai to discuss regional food security and sustainability, innovation and consumer wellbeing with an aim to further strengthen the public-private collaboration in ensuring leadership of the sector.

Organised by UAE Food & Beverage Business Group (F&B Group) under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber, and supported by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Food Tech Valley, the event is expected to host over 800 participants, including top executives from the F&B sector, key officials from government and business councils from across the world over the coming two days. The Forum will be opened by His Excellency Abdulla Al Saleh, the Under Secretary of Foreign Trade and Industry at the UAE Ministry of Economy.

With the core theme, "Inspiring Sustainable Well-being", various panels and presentations will discuss trends and challenges in investments, innovation, and food retail to enable solutions that ensure end consumers' holistic health and well-being. Thought-provoking panel discussions at the event will focus on critical issues of food security and environmental sustainability, highlighting initiatives that are fostering a self-reliant food supply and the role of Agri-Tech in enhancing food security in the Middle East.

The first day of the event will host focused sessions on India and KSA to discuss topics, such as the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is poised to strengthen food security and sustainability and create a resilient food system through collaboration between stakeholders in both countries. Meanwhile, analyse investment trends in food tech startups, sustainable food initiatives, government-backed funding opportunities, and the growth potential of Saudi Arabia's F&B industry in line with Vision 2030.

“We are proud to have the support of our esteemed partners and sponsors; their commitment to advancing the food and trade sectors in the UAE is commendable. With their support, we are able to create a platform like Future Food Forum, which allows interaction between important stakeholders to discuss collaborations and opportunities in building a resilient and sustainable food ecosystem for the region,” commented Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Food and Beverage Business Group.

He added, “In addition to gaining insights on regulations, market trends and innovation, the Forum will take a deep dive into consumer behaviours and nutrition strategies, food reformulation, and the role of the private sector in driving healthier food innovation. We also have the ‘Free From Food’ exhibition under the event, highlighting this part. Various sessions will look into strategies for promoting locally-grown produce. With the Forum taking place a few weeks before COP28, we hope to address challenges in food security due to climate change impact and look into opportunities to foster a circular economy.”

With support from leading organisations and participation from leading business councils worldwide and organisations, such as the International Islamic Food Processors Association (IFPA), the Forum will lay the roadmap for enabling the food sector's trade ecosystem to achieve economic and climate sustainability goals in the UAE.

The two-day event is supported by DP World and key sponsors from the sector, including IFFCO, AGTHIA, Al Ghurair Foods, Almarai, SGS, Emirates Development Bank, Sadia, and Hayatna as leading partners and industry organisations such as IFPA. Meanwhile, Free From Food Dubai will spotlight the thriving Healthy, Organic, Vegan, Plant-Based, Functional, and Free-From food sectors across Middle Eastern countries.





