GCC stock markets diverge

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded diverging performances this week, reacting to energy markets performances, US monetary policy and local economic conditions. Oil prices could continue to play a key role due to their volatility and their upward potential if markets remain tight.

The Dubai stock market remained in a positive direction after its surge yesterday thanks to solid performances in various sectors and local economic resilience. The main index was able to remain above its previous resistance levels and could see more gains. Over the short term, the market could see some price corrections if traders move to secure their gains.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to see some volatility and could remain under pressure as traders consider the corrections in oil prices.

The Qatari stock market remained relatively stable throughout this week, trading in a range but with some volatility. The main index was impacted by the price swings in energy markets and could be exposed to the downside while it remains below resistance levels.

The Saudi stock market could remain under pressure as concerns about oil production and exports could continue to weigh on expectations in particular as crude recorded a volatile week. The market could stabilize if oil prices resume their gains.





