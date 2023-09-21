INTEREST RATE RISES ARE NO LONGER GOOD FOR THE ECONOMY, WARNS INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGER

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Managing Partners Group (MPG), the international asset management company, warns that further interest rate rises are no longer good for the economy. Base lending rates in the UK and US have rapidly increased from 0.25% in March 2022 to 5.25% today, an increase of 2000%, and MPG warns these increases have been implemented too aggressively, too fast and have gone too far.



Economic decision makers say they have to control inflation by increasing interest rates, however, MPG highlights that this doesn’t result in immediate benefits as it takes time for people to change their spending habits. Coupled with this is the fact that in the USA and UK, nearly 90% and 75% respectively of mortgages are on fixed rates creating a further lag between any change having a positive effect.



Finally, the UK population accounts for just 0.85% of the global population, therefore any impact of increasing rates by 21 times on the global price of goods and services will be limited.



Jeremy Leach, Chief Executive Officer at MPG, said: “It is not financially viable for homeowners or businesses to have the cost of the money they have borrowed to be 21 times higher, nor is it viable for any government to be paying so much more interest on their national debt at a time when the coffers are already tight. What we are presently experiencing is a recovery and not an economic boom and the market should be given time to rebalance.



"After a long period of low inflation, prices will naturally rise and create prosperity – as the value of assets rise then people, businesses and governments have a greater net worth and therefore the value of their debt has shrunk in real terms. Therefore, a period of higher inflation isn’t such a bad thing.



“The financial pressure of pushing interest rates so high in such a short period of time has had a crippling impact, forcing many people into poverty or financial hardship. While inflation has helped to decrease the real value of debt, rising interest rates continue to make the cost of servicing debt much more expensive.”



Keeping within the ‘goldilocks zone’ of between 2% and 4%

MPG states that interest rates fell too far in 2022 and instead central banks should hold rates in a ‘goldilocks zone’ of between 2% and 4%. This would allow central banks to reduce interest rates moderately to increase public spending and to raise them moderately to draw it in.



Jeremy Leach, Chief Executive Officer at MPG, said: “Keeping interest rates within the ‘goldilocks zone’ of 2% to 4% is all about maintaining economic balance. It would still give central banks the ability to reduce interest rates to generate economic stimulus when recession is looming as well as increase rates to rein in spending when inflation is on the horizon. While this strategy may not be enough to completely control inflation or to prevent a recession, it would help to smooth out the peaks and troughs that will naturally occur in a free market.”





MENAFN21092023005559012273ID1107113400