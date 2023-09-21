Klika Tech Achieves the AWS Smart City Competency

Achieving the AWS Smart City Competency designation differentiates Klika Tech as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting city governments and city developers who are witnessing an unprecedented rate of urban growth. Klika Tech is equipped to handle challenges for building smarter municipalities and more environmentally sustainable cities. As cities grow, they will require technology solutions that improve urban planning, infrastructure, sustainable resource management, and city governance. From smart water metering for utilities to enhanced mobility via e-bike rentals, and from electric vehicle (EV)-charging solutions to smart wheelchairs, Klika Tech is making significant contributions to smarter and more sustainable cities and communities.

"Klika Tech is proud to achieve the AWS Smart City Competency in the category of Urban Data Platforms and Insights", said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech. "Our team is dedicated to helping cities achieve their transformational goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

Klika Tech collaborates and co-creates with clients and partners to architect, build and deploy cutting-edge solutions, powered by AWS, transforming cities and communities into more accessible, sustainable, and livable spaces for their residents. By utilizing some of the most advanced technologies, we help cities enhance the efficiency of utilities, conserve resources, improve transportation systems, streamline the management of social infrastructure, reduce costs, and foster an increased level of citizen engagement.



Subeca, an IoT company focused on water management technology, realized that Amazon Sidewalk would help them deliver on their strategy in a unique and innovative way. Utilizing STMicroelectronics' software ecosystem and support, Subeca worked with AWS Partner Klika Tech and STMicroelectronics to quickly develop Subeca's Amazon Sidewalk-enabled systems around STM32 wireless SoCs. The result is an AWS-powered solution that offers water utilities a simplified user experience, substantial cost savings, and improved efficiency.

"Working with AWS and Klika Tech has helped us deliver on our core promise of simple, easy to use, cost-effective solutions. Using these technologies, we can streamline our device setup and provisioning processes, help our customers easily connect and manage their devices through an intuitive and user-friendly interface, and reduce their total cost of ownership."-Patrick Keaney, CEO, Subeca

An authorized partner in STMicroelectronics' Partner Program, Klika Tech uses the STM32 family of microcontrollers and other ST products to help customers reduce development efforts and accelerate time to market.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the

AWS Competency Program

helps customers identify which AWS Partner solutions and services are powered by AWS for specific industry use cases. For a specific industry solution to meet a need, explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including

Klika Tech .



About Klika Tech

Klika Tech designs, builds, deploys, and manages cutting-edge cloud computing, IoT, AI/ML, and embedded systems solutions for our global customers. Launched in 2013, we are a global company headquartered in the U.S., with offices in North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Digital Customer Experience Services, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with AWS Service Validations in AWS IoT Core Delivery, AWS IoT Greengrass Delivery, Amazon API Gateway Delivery, AWS CloudFormation Delivery, and AWS Lambda Delivery. For details visit



or email us at

[email protected] .

