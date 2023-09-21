Northern Tool + Equipment Opens New Store In Bossier City Community

BOSSIER CITY, La., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce the opening of a new retail location in Bossier City. The store will open to customers on September 27, followed by a grand opening event on October 28. Located at 200 John Wesley Blvd., this will be the sixth store in Louisiana, the first in the northwest region, providing the area with an unparalleled shopping experience and customer service.

"We're excited to expand further into northern Louisiana," said Northern Tool + Equipment VP of Retail Steve Spears. "We'll now be able to reach more DIYers and tradespeople in the area while also having the opportunity to expand across the state."

Not only will the new store provide a retail shopping option for professional-grade tools at great prices, but it will also offer job opportunities in the area. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 130 stores across the country with a goal of continuing to grow its presence nationwide, including in Louisiana.

Additionally, Northern Tool + Equipment greatly appreciates all active, retired and veteran members of the military and offers a year-round discount.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center.

