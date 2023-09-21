Trident Enterprises Leaps Over Digital Hurdles With Bridgeline's Advanced Search Solutions

Trident selected HawkSearch for their site on BigCommerce grow eCommerce sales through search results that drive traffic and improve user experience. Customers will be able to quickly identify and buy products in Trident's massive catalog with Bridgeline's artificial intelligence powered search and natural language processing including partial SKU searches.

HawkSearch is a preferred partner with BigCommerce with many customers on the platform such as Black Diamond, Face to Face Games, Berlin Packaging, and RDO Equipment.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, commented,“This partnership echoes Bridgeline's dedication to excellence for online user experiences. Hawksearch offers the personalization and auto-tuning necessary to deliver the hyper-optimized buying experience that consumers demand from intelligent sites.”

