Reshape Lifesciences® Signs Exclusive License Agreement With Biorad Medisys For Obalon® Gastric Balloon System

“This exclusive agreement with Biorad represents the first step towards reintroducing our patented Obalon Balloon System technology to the global marketplace,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences.“We believe that Biorad, with decades of experience manufacturing and distributing medical devices in the vast South Asia market, potentially reaching approximately 20% to 25% of the world's population, is an ideal partner to expand the reach of ReShape's Obalon technology. Our non-surgical, minimally invasive, Obalon System was the first swallowable, gas filled balloon system approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, around which we continue to build a strong intellectual property portfolio. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Biorad, which we expect will lay the groundwork to catalyze the successful relaunch and joint commercialization of the balloon system in markets world-wide.”

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. ReShapeCareTM is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight loss patients led by board-certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. ReShape MarketplaceTM is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim NeuromodulationTM (DBSNTM) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements regarding our expectations for the successful relaunch of the Obalon Balloon technology. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

