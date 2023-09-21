Global Pet Boarding Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2030

The pet boarding and daycare market is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by increasing pet companionship rates, the humanization of pets, and growing expenditures in the pet industry. Pet owners are increasingly aware of the availability of affordable pet boarding services, including dog daycare centers, contributing to market expansion. Key players in the industry are taking initiatives to support this growth further.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the market. In 2020, the market faced a slowdown due to movement restrictions, lockdowns, and decreased demand for pet boarding services as more people worked from home. However, the market rebounded in the following year as lockdowns led to a surge in pet adoptions worldwide.

The pandemic highlighted the psychological benefits of pet ownership and the need for safe places for pets to socialize, have fun, relax, and learn, driving the market's resurgence.

The global pet population has also been on the rise, with significant increases in companion animals from 2016 to 2020, according to The American Veterinary Medical Association. In the U.S. alone, millions of households own dogs and cats, reflecting the growing pet ownership trend. Moreover, major players are expanding their reach through agreements and expansion activities, further propelling market growth.

For example, Dogtopia secured a substantial franchise agreement in March 2022, planning to add around 60 new locations across the U.S. in the coming years. These factors collectively contribute to the thriving pet boarding and daycare market.

Key Attributes: