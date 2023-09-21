Innova Solutions Welcomes Todd Krugman As Chief Marketing Officer

Innova Solutions

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Innova Solutions , a global digital transformation solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Todd Krugman as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer.

In this role, Krugman will drive all marketing and communications activity for the company while spearheading the development of a new vertical marketing offering for clients. Innova first introduced a vertical business strategy in 2022 with a mission to help clients harness the full value of their technology investments with solutions customized to fit the unique needs of their industry.

“I am thrilled join Innova Solutions as their first ever Chief Marketing Officer. This remarkable company boasts an unparalleled wealth of talent and a distinctive range of services that sets it apart in the industry. I look forward to the opportunity to raise the awareness of the brand, culture, and contributions we are making to bring innovation to life.”

With a wealth of experience in B2B and technology marketing, Krugman has led both agency and client-side marketing for global brands and earned numerous accolades, including Ad Age's B2B Campaign of the Year award. Prior to joining Innova, he served as Chief Marketing Officer-North America at Globant, demonstrating a strong ability to lead collaborative teams and drive business success forward across diverse markets.

Commenting on Krugman's appointment, Raj Sardana-CEO of Innova Solutions-stated,“We extend a warm welcome to Todd and eagerly anticipate leveraging his strategic vision to help guide our marketing efforts and continue to deliver innovative solutions for clients around the globe.”

About Innova Solutions

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Atlanta (Duluth), Georgia, Innova Solutions employs over 50,000 professionals worldwide and reports an annual revenue approaching $3 billion. Through global delivery centers across North America, Asia, and Europe, Innova delivers strategic technology and business transformation solutions to its clients, enabling them to operate as leaders within their fields. To learn more about Innova Solutions, please visit .

