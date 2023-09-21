Digital Biomarkers Market Expected To Reach $14.7 Billion By 2032 | Current Trends And Industry Analysis

Digital Biomarkers Market Size

Digital biomarkers market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Digital biomarkers market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $14.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2023 to 2032. Digital biomarkers are physiological, behavioral, or clinical markers that may be measured and studied using digital technology. Digital biomarkers are further subdivided into active and passive biomarkers. Active digital biomarkers are gathered during prompted actions. They are captured and generated by smartphones, tablets, and other devices when a person interacts with the device in response to an active prompt.

List of Key Players :

Amgen Inc., Clario, Brainomix, Sonde Health, Inc., Empatica, Koneksahealth, AliveCor, ActiGraph LLC, Verily Life Sciences LLC, Feel Therapeutics

By type, the digital biomarkers market size is classified into wearable, mobile application, software, and others (sensor, card and implantable). The wearable segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rise in number of product approvals for wearable and rise in adoption of wearable digital biomarker by population.

By application, the digital biomarkers market size is classified into cardiovascular disease, sleep and movement disease, neurological disorders, and others (respiratory diseases, diabetes, psychiatric and musculoskeletal disorders). The cardiovascular disease segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and high in number of product provision of digital biomarkers for cardiovascular disease monitoring and diagnosis.

By clinical practice, the digital biomarkers market share is classified into monitoring, diagnostic and prognostic. The monitoring segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rise in adoption of digital biomarkers for monitoring purpose and hogh presence of manufacturers who manufactures digital biomarkers for monitoring.

By end user, the digital biomarkers market analysis is classified into healthcare companies, hospitals, and others (payers and patients). The healthcare companies segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rise in number of clinical trials and research activities using digital biomarkers by healthcare companies.

Region-wise, North America held the highest digital biomarkers market trends in 2022 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period owing to high presence of market players who manufacture digital biomarkers and rise in number of products approvals and product launches of digital biomarkers. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth of digital biomarkers market forecast, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic disease and rise in awareness among people regarding digital biomarkers.

