Turkish drone attacks in northern Iraq kill over four members of PKK

More than four participants of the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, were murdered in different Turkish drone attacks in northern Iraq on Sunday, governments in the independent Kurdistan state have declared.



The initial strike struck a group of soldiers close to the Sinjar mountain area, a disputed northern Iraqi town around 120 kilometers to the west of Mosul. A second raid hit a small airport employed for helicopters in the Iraqi Kurdistan district of Sulaymaniyah, which adjacent Iran.



Sources talking to a UK news agency stated that as much as six people had been murdered in the final strike, which injured many Kurdish security staffs.



The PKK has been conducting a fatal rebellion on the Turkish country for forty years and the war has constantly extended through the boundary into northern Iraq.



“A senior official from the Kurdistan Workers' Party and three fighters were killed when a Turkish army drone targeted their vehicle in the Jal Mir region on Mount Sinjar,” Iraqi Kurdistan's anti-terrorism services stated in a report.

