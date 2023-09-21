Kuwait’s premier says Iraqi ruling on Khor Abdullah agreement has ‘historical fallacies’

(MENAFN) The verdict issued by Iraq about the agreement governing transportation in the two nations' shared waterway known as the Khor Abdullah contains "historical fallacies," according to Kuwait's premier.



The statement was given by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah following a meeting with Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, the prime minister of Iraq, at the UN General Assembly in New York.



It comes in response to an early-this-month ruling by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court that revoked the bill ratifying the pact, which was adopted by Baghdad's parliament.



According to the judges' verdict, it should have been approved by at least two thirds of MPs rather than a simple majority.



The deal was negotiated in 2012, and each of their legislative bodies ratified it in 2013.



In comments made by state news agency Kuna early on Thursday, Sheikh Ahmad asked for Iraq to conduct “concrete, decisive and urgent measures” to tackle the decision as well as "the historical fallacies mentioned in it".

MENAFN21092023000045015839ID1107113318