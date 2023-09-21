Aviat Networks Secures $50 Million In Orders From Two New U.S. Statewide Public Safety Projects

By deploying the industry's highest power microwave radios, these customers will be able to utilize smaller antennas to reduce tower related costs and support more data throughput for advanced services, while maintaining highest link reliability essential for this critical public safety network. Additionally, Aviat's Frequency Assurance Software (FAS) will be incorporated into these statewide network upgrades to protect first responders from potential Wi-Fi 6e interference, along with Health Assurance Software (HAS) to ensure reliable and robust communications throughout the networks.

"It is our honor to support our first responders and we are grateful these U.S. State government agencies put their trust in Aviat," said Pete Smith, President and CEO, Aviat Networks. "We are committed to providing mission-critical network functionality with highest reliability to deliver the advanced technology and services these customers require."

Aviat is deployed in over 50% of all U.S. statewide microwave networks giving us confidence about future business prospects from government funding sources allocated and distributed through U.S. States including ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) and BEAD (Broadband Equity Access and Deployment) programs.

Aviat is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications.

