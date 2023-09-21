Royalty Pharma Appoints Eric Schneider As Chief Technology Officer

Eric joins Royalty Pharma from Verisk, a global leader in data-driven analytic insights and solutions, where he was a Senior Vice President, Chief Data Officer and Chief Technology Officer, and a member of the Executive Leadership Team. During his tenure at Verisk, he led their migration to the cloud, mainframe modernization strategy and Data Governance and Data Strategy Team. Prior to Verisk, Mr. Schneider held senior IT leadership roles at Moody's Investor Services, Barclay's Capital, AIG and McKinsey & Company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eric to Royalty Pharma,” commented Pablo Legorreta, Royalty Pharma's founder and Chief Executive Officer.“Eric brings over 25 years of experience leading strategic technology initiatives across multiple organizations. Royalty Pharma will continue to stay on the cutting-edge of technology innovation, including further advancing our digital and data capabilities. Eric's leadership will be incredibly important as we strengthen our enterprise-wide technology platforms and strategy, and endeavor to continuously add value to our partners.”

“My time at Verisk leading their Data Strategy, Data Governance and Data Commercialization initiatives was extremely rewarding,” said Eric Schneider.“Looking ahead, Royalty Pharma has an enormous opportunity to fund life sciences innovation and data analytics is expected to play an increasingly important role in our diligence and partnering efforts. This is truly an exciting time to join Royalty Pharma to accelerate their technology initiatives, especially given their attractive business outlook.”

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex's Trikafta, Kalydeco, Orkambi and Symdeko, Biogen's Tysabri, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, GSK's Trelegy, Novartis' Promacta, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, Roche's Evrysdi, Gilead's Trodelvy, and 11 development-stage product candidates.

Forward-Looking Statements