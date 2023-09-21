The Charity Hub And Brightpearl By Sage Partner To Help Clients Responsibly Deal With Excess Inventory

The Charity Hub Logo - Liquidate for a Cause

Brightpearl and Inventory Planner customers can now turn obsolete inventory into cash for their favorite charity with new professional liquidation service

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Charity Hub (TCH) helps Canadian and U.S. corporations with obsolete, refurbished, and customer-returned inventory support their Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance strategies by responsibly and strategically liquidating inventory to create cash for the charity of the supplier's choice. This new partnership between Brightpearl and TCH helps Brightpearl and Inventory Planner customers divert inventory from the landfill, supports a sustainable circular economy and creates cash donations for charity – all without negatively impacting regular distribution channels.

“Our leadership team has been in the liquidation and closeout business for over 20 years, and we know that even the best-run companies, with the most sophisticated inventory management systems, still have excess inventory taking up valuable warehouse space,” says Dave Rolleston, Founder & CEO of TCH.“Our liquidation service helps companies solve their excess inventory problem, avoid the landfill, and do some good in their community by turning a common business problem into a sustainable solution.”

“In 2021, Brightpearl acquired Inventory Planner to provide its 2,060 customers with a better way to accurately predict demand and optimize inventory. We believe this partnership with The Charity Hub demonstrates our ongoing commitment to helping customers optimize obsolete inventory.” says Sara Sousa, Director of Product Marketing, Global Partnerships, Brightpearl by Sage.“With corporate social responsibility and environmental, social, and governance becoming a priority for industry-leading organizations, TCH's professional liquidation service supports our client's business goals to be a better corporate citizen.”

TCH'S LIQUIDATION SERVICE

.Supplier provides TCH with inventory details and any distribution restrictions

.TCH sells inventory to its global buyer network

.TCH coordinates product pick up and logistics

.Once the transaction is complete, TCH donates 50% of its net profits to the Supplier's favorite cause.

TCH's liquidation service is trusted by manufacturers, warehouses, retailers, wholesalers, and distributors to turn excess into impact for charity, providing a great PR story to share with employees, clients, and stakeholders.

Contact The Charity Hub to turn excess inventory into cash for a cause in your community.

ABOUT THE CHARITY HUB

The Charity Hub (TCH) provides a service that unites corporations and charities by turning excess inventory into impact. TCH is a Liquidator for Good that helps global manufacturers, distributors, retailers, warehouses, and insurers turn their obsolete, refurbished, and customer-returned inventory into cash donations for charity through responsible and strategic product liquidation. TCH coordinates all inventory logistics, sells goods to its global buyer network, and then donates 50% of its net profits to the suppliers' chosen cause. TCH's unique Triple Impact Effect − liquidate, sustain, and donate − helps companies elevate their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) profiles. To learn more about turning excess into impact, visit THECHARITYHUB.COM.

ABOUT BRIGHTPEARL BY SAGE

Based in Bristol (UK) and Austin, Texas (US), Brightpearl by Sage provides a retail operating system (ROS) for retailers and wholesalers.

Our mission is clear: automate retail operations so merchants can spend their time and money growing the business fearlessly, and without limitations. Brightpearl by Sage's ROS includes financial management, inventory and sales order management, purchasing and supplier management, CRM, fulfillment, warehouse and logistics. In addition, the operating system has high-performing connectors to the major ecommerce platforms, including Magento, BigCommerce and Shopify.

In 2022, Brightpearl became part of the Sage Group plc, with the combination of Sage Intacct and Brightpearl creating a powerful solution for retailers and wholesalers. To learn more, visit BRIGHTPEARL.COM

