Dental Digital X-Ray Market Expected To Reach $7.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR 8.5%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dental digital x-ray market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $7.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032. The major factor driving the growth of the dental digital X-ray market is increase in number of individuals suffering from dental diseases such as tooth decay, gum disease, dental crack, dental cavities, and oral cancer. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2023, about 1 billion people worldwide suffer from periodontal disease, resulting in demand of advanced imaging system. In addition, as per the same source, untreated caries is the single most common chronic childhood disease, affecting 514 million children worldwide.

Planmeca OY, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Corix Medical Systems, Cefla s.c., Air Techniques, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Midmark Corporation, acteon, J. MORITA CORP., vatech

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into extraoral X-ray system and intraoral X-ray system. The extraoral X-ray system segment accounted for the largest dental digital X-ray market size in 2022 and is projected to register highest CAGR during the dental digital X-ray market forecast period owing to wide availability of configurations in extraoral imaging systems, technological advancements, and surge in adoption of extraoral X-ray systems in treatment planning of temporomandibular joint disorders.

Depending on application, the dental digital X-ray market analysis is categorized into medical and others. The medical segment occupied largest dental digital X-ray market size in terms of revenue in 2022, owing to rise in prevalence of dental disorders and surge in number of dental visits for routine dental checkups. The others segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in adoption of digital X-ray system in cosmetic industry.

By end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The dental clinic segment occupied highest dental digital X-ray market share in terms of revenue in 2022, and is projected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in adoption of digital X-ray systems for diagnostic and therapeutic purpose, increase in availability of portable digital X-ray systems, and surge in prevalence of dental diseases.

Region wise, North America accounted for the largest dental digital X-ray market share in terms of revenue in 2022, owing to increase in adoption of advanced imaging system such as digital X-ray systems, rise in prevalence of dental disorders, and increase in number of key players offering advanced digital X-ray systems. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, owing to rise in aging population with increased need of dental procedures, surge in prevalence of dental caries, and rise in awareness regarding oral health.

