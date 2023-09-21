TURKEY - 21 September | While efforts continue to raise awareness on this issue with the arrival of World Alzheimer's Day, B2Press announced the global report card of Alzheimer's in line with the research it examined. The Online PR Service pointed out that the cases of Alzheimer's, the most common type of dementia and the neurological disease that causes the destruction of brain cells, are increasing rapidly. While it is known that Alzheimer's causes loss of thought, memory and behavioural functions, data from the World Health Organization revealed that there are more than 55 million Alzheimer's patients worldwide. This number is expected to increase to 139 million by 2050, with 5% of possible cases will come from European countries.

Online PR Service B2Press underlines that in addition to the increase in the number of cases, 75% of Alzheimer's patients globally have not yet been diagnosed, and this rate rises to 90% in middle-income countries. Pointing out that it has recently been discussed that mental functions can be strengthened by measures to be taken at an individual level to reduce the symptoms of the disease, B2Press shows that, according to the information obtained from the survey conducted with Alzheimer's patients, almost two out of three people (64%) do not have a personalized road map.

As a result of the research it examined, Online PR Service B2Press found that the use of digital devices prevents forgetfulness in diseases that cause cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer's and can help people store and remember information. In the report of a study conducted by the Cognitive Neuroscience Institute of the University of London (UCL) with 158 people, neuroscientists' concerns that excessive use of technology could lead to deterioration of cognitive abilities and "digital dementia" were mentioned. However, the study's findings showed that using a digital device as an external memory not only helps people remember information stored on the device but also supports them in remembering unrecorded information.

Online PR Service B2Press, based on its studies on individual measures against Alzheimer's disease, emphasized the positive effect of smart devices on forgetfulness and stated that they are shown as versatile supportive tools against cognitive disorders. Symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, which will progress if no precautions are taken, are explained as losing belongings, forgetting where they were placed, getting lost in any place or on the road, confusion, forgetting the names of objects, difficulty in following dialogues, and difficulty in performing routine tasks.

