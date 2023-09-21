Communication loss in Derna impedes recovery efforts, triggering local probe

(MENAFN) Recovery efforts in Libya's flood-destructed town of Derna have been severely impeded as a result of the loss of vital communications, which sparked a regional probe.



According to company spokesman Mohamed Al Bdairi, the state-run Libyan Post Telecommunications Company said it was investigating if excavating for bodies had broken fiber optic connections or if it was an act of sabotage.



The search for survivors of the September 11 tragedy has all but concluded because it is believed that the vast majority of the 4,000 to 15,000 fatalities killed immediately after two dams fell in a steep wadi, or dried river bed, above the city.



The dams were not maintained since 1998, according to a number of specialists and local officials, despite the fact that flaws in the structures had been noticed.



When communications were shut down on Tuesday, there was conjecture that the government had done so to quell escalating demonstrations.

