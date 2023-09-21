PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY® LAUNCHES INAUGURAL RETAIL COFFEE

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery ®, a leading family-dining restaurant, is stepping into the world of retail coffee. Guests are invited to celebrate the inaugural retail coffee launch by enjoying a 20% discount on retail coffee bags and K-Cup Single Serve Coffee boxes from September 25 – October 1. This offer also falls on National Coffee Day, so pick up your retail coffee earlier and celebrate National Coffee Day all week. The offer is only available for a limited time at participating locations.

"We are excited to extend the cherished Perkins experience beyond our restaurant walls," said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana, Vice President of Marketing for Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. "Our iconic House Blend and the delicious Chocolate Pecan Pie coffee embody the very essence of Perkins legacy."

The line of new coffees includes Perkins House Blend and Chocolate Pecan Pie, which will be available year-round, as well as Perkins Pumpkin Pie, which will be offered during the harvest season, ideal to compliment the Perkins pumpkin menu. For the first time in 65 years, consumers can enjoy the restaurant's trademarked "Bottomless Pot of Coffee ® " and flavors inspired by the fresh-baked pies in the comfort of their homes and offices.

"Now guests can indulge in the flavorful world of Perkins coffee anytime, anywhere," concluded Lorenzana.

For more information, visit or follow on social @EatAtPerkins.

About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®

Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has more than 270 company- owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada. Celebrating its 65th anniversary, this legacy brand has become legendary. Perkins was named a Top 50 Privately Held Chain by FSR magazine and a Top 500 Franchise by Franchise Times.

Known for serving breakfast all day long, Perkins expansive menu includes popular breakfast items such as the Build-Your-Own Breakfast, made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, and Bottomless Pot of Coffee®. The menu also features signature lunch and dinner options, from soups, salads, burgers, and sandwiches to hearty homestyle entrées. What truly sets Perkins apart is the iconic in-store bakery, which offers a wide selection of fresh-made pies and other treats, including their signature Mammoth Muffins®. All menu and bakery items are available to order online at perkinstogo.com.

IMAGE LINK: COFFEE



MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

305.631.2283

SOURCE Perkins Restaurant & Bakery