Erik Bomans Joins The Board Of Directors Of Earth Alive

Mr. Bomans is a well-known lawyer based in Belgium who founded and was the Managing Partner of Deminor Recovery Services in 2008 until he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company in 2020. Deminor specializes in investment recovery, antitrust actions and litigation funding catering primarily to institutional investors and corporate clients. Deminor has a team of 40 lawyers and finance executives spread over six offices. Prior to 2008, Mr. Bomans was in private practice. He is considered an expert in corporate governance by the European and international press. In 2020, he founded Terre et Sens, a nature and organic farm.

“We are thrilled that Mr. Bomans accepted to join Earth Alive's Board of Directors. His business skills and governance expertise will bring invaluable input on the development of our company as we move forward in executing our business plan” said Mr. Robert Blain, Chair of Earth Alive's Board.

“Mr. Bomans expertise as founder and Chief Executive Officer of a successful business coupled with his fondness for nature and organic farming will contribute to our company's long-term success” said Nikolaos Sofronis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Earth Alive.“We thank Mr. Bomans for his willingness to complete a strong and diverse Board of Directors” added Mr. Sofronis.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive's innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: .

