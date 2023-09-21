Silicon Motion Provides Certain Details Regarding Maxlinear's Surprise Termination Of The Merger Agreement

As previously disclosed, MaxLinear's July 26, 2023 notice of termination did not contain a factual basis for MaxLinear's claim that it was not obligated to close its acquisition of the Company because the Company's business had suffered a material adverse effect (as such term is defined under Delaware law (an“MAE”)) and the Company had failed to operate its business in the ordinary course after the Merger Agreement was signed.

In the 15 months following the signing of the Merger Agreement, MaxLinear never once asserted, prior to sending its July 26, 2023 notice of termination, that there had been a material breach of the Merger Agreement, nor did it or its representatives ever mention an MAE or a breach of the ordinary course covenant.

To the contrary, in the weeks, days, and hours before the termination letter was sent:

Upon receiving SAMR approval, Silicon Motion executives sent congratulatory messages to MaxLinear's CFO and CEO in anticipation of officially closing the transaction following receipt of this regulatory approval. Approximately 10 hours after SAMR announced its approval of the merger, Silicon Motion received the termination letter from MaxLinear. The termination letter came as a complete shock to the Company and its directors, officers, and employees who had worked cooperatively with their counterparts at MaxLinear since May 2022 to consummate the transaction.

MaxLinear's purported termination and material breach of its Merger Agreement with the Company will be the subject of an arbitration for substantial damages in excess of the termination fee in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, as provided under the Merger Agreement.

