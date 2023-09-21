Neuraxis Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Recent Highlights:



Announced a poster presentation titled,“Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation Saves Cost to Parents and Insurers of Adolescents with Irritable Bowel Syndrome”, from the University of Michigan at the 2023 American Neurogastroenterology and Motility Society (ANMS) Annual Meeting, highlighting the cost-effectiveness of its PENFS or IB-StimTM therapy in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome in adolescents. Noting:



IB-StimTM therapy increases the number of healthy days, based on effective treatment of abdominal pain symptoms, in adolescents suffering from IBS;



Treatment with IB-StimTM results in approximately 60% or $4,744 of potential cost-savings to insurers; and

IB-StimTM treatment also offers the potential cost-saving opportunity of approximately 53% or $5,802 to patients' families.

Highlighted two recently published independent studies showing that IB-StimTM therapy leads to improvements in abdominal pain and disability in adolescents with IBS and that the gut microbiome may play an important role.

Announced the publication of Prospective study of the effect of auricular percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation on quality of life in children with pain related disorders of gut-brain interaction, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate the efficacy of IB-StimTM in children with post-concussion symptoms, featured in the September 2023 Frontiers in Pain Research. Noting:



Patients (n=31) reported significant reductions in abdominal pain, nausea, disability, and anxiety from baseline to week 4 (p < 0.05);



Parent assessments reported significant improvement in the child's quality of life based on physical function, psychosocial function, and generic core scale scores (p < 0.05); and

Parents also reported reduced abdominal pain, functional disability, and somatization in their child. The global health scores also significantly improved based on both patient and parent reports (p < 0.05). Completed initial public offering of common stock which raised net proceeds of approximately $6.1 million.

“We are thrilled with the progress we have made, especially now as a public company, with funds raised to steadily drive our momentum,” said Brian Carrico, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeurAxis.“The support we are receiving, including our recently highlighted 10th peer reviewed publication, out of a total 14 publications to-date, demonstrates our continuing commitment to grow our body of clinical evidence. Further, as we approach our target of 16 publications, we believe the foundation of strong clinical evidence we have positions us for expanded payor coverage and the adoption of IB-StimTM. We look forward to our continuing progress to grow our business, in line with our goal to make IB-StimTM the standard of care for children with abdominal pain related disorders of the gut-brain interactions.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $646.0 thousand, representing a decrease of 5% compared to $682.6 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to ordering patterns of our major customers.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $578.2 thousand, representing a decrease of 4% compared to a gross profit of $603.6 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. Gross margin totaled 89.5% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 88.4% in second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to slightly lower cost of sales.

Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $78.8 thousand, compared to $127.4 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower commission costs, with the commission rate being lowered at the beginning of 2023.

Second quarter research and development expenses were $109.8 thousand, compared to $13.7 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting increased spend primarily on new product development.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $1,507.2 thousand, compared to $1,132.1 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher professional fees.

Second quarter net loss was ($2,235.6) thousand, or ($1.21) per common share, compared to ($1,516.5) thousand, or ($0.87) per common share, for the same period of 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the conditions in the U.S. and global economy, the trading price and volatility of the Company's stock, public health issues or other events, the Company's compliance with applicable laws, the results of the Company's clinical trials and perceptions thereof, as well as factors described in the Risk Factors section of NeurAxis's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive adoption of its IB-StimTM therapy, which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-StimTM is FDA cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in adolescents 11-18 years old. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Company

NeurAxis, Inc.



Investor Relations

Gilmartin Group







NeurAxis, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited)