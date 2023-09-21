Samba TV And Harrisx Data Shows Consumer Confidence In Holiday Spending

Key findings from Samba TV's 2023 Holiday Report:

Millennials Shaping Holiday Shopping Trends, Planning to Spend Dramatically More Than the Average Shopper



3 in 4 U.S. adults (75%) plan to spend the same or more holiday shopping this year than last year, while 83% of millennials plan to spend the same or more.

The average adult plans to spend $978 this holiday season.

Millennials are far and away the biggest holiday spenders, exceeding any other age group by more than $600. Of millennials planning to spend more than last year, 40% say it's because they're in a better financial situation. Millennials plan to spend an average of $1,474 this holiday season, while Baby Boomers plan to spend an average of $626.

"As we approach the holiday season following a difficult economic climate, our comprehensive consumer survey reveals key insights that reveal consumers are planning to spend more this upcoming holiday season," said Ashwin Navin, Co-Founder & CEO of Samba TV.“One of the standout findings from the report is the significant influence that millennials will have on this year's total holiday spend. With social media and TV ads among the top three vehicles for holiday shoppers to get gift ideas, this presents an opportunity for marketers to leverage an effective omniscreen approach to connect with this influential demographic.”

Hybrid Shopping (Online and In-store) is the New Normal; Black Friday and Cyber Monday Crucial for Brands as Majority of Shoppers Wait Until After Thanksgiving to Begin Holiday Shopping



More than half (54%) of consumers plan to delay their holiday shopping until after Thanksgiving, creating increased importance for brands to maximize their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. However, millennials are the exception to this trend, with less than half waiting until November to start shopping.

70% of people plan to holiday shop on Black Friday this year.

Half of U.S. adults plan to do an equal mix of in-store and online shopping this holiday season. Black Friday has younger generations hooked on brick-and-mortar, with 48% of Gen Z planning to in-store shop on retail's most significant day of the year. 34% of people plan to shop in-store on Black Friday this year, while 58% plan to shop online on Cyber Monday.

"Most shoppers are planning to delay their holiday shopping until after Thanksgiving, making Black Friday and Cyber Monday crucial days for brands to capture attention and drive conversions this year. And don't forget about your deal shopper. With the bulk of this year's dollars spent planned for purchases for oneself, consumers are using these holiday sales to get in on deals for themselves," continued Samba TV's Navin.

Embracing New Platforms and Technologies: How Advertisers Can Reach Today's Digitally Savvy Holiday Shoppers



More than 80% of U.S. adults use streaming services, making it essential for advertisers to tap into this platform for holiday shopping dollars.

1 in 2 U.S. adults use social media while watching TV, highlighting the importance of deploying social and television ads for effective targeting. Additionally, social media is the #1 place people draw ideas for gifts. 33% of U.S. adults shop online while watching TV, indicating the need for advertisers to create attention-grabbing creatives that promote immediate purchases.



“Consumer spending is steady despite the economic turmoil, but their approach to buying goods and services this holiday season is increasingly more diverse and disaggregated,” said HarrisX CEO Dritan Nesho.“To reach today's hyperconnected consumers, retailers need disciplined and persistent multi-channel strategies for both advertising and sales; these shoppers increasingly say their buying behavior is influenced as much by social media and streaming as it is by traditional advertising, and they usually partake in digital activities and purchasing concurrently and across multiple screens.”

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States from August 22-30, 2023, among 2,507 adults and 2,171 holiday shoppers in the United States by HarrisX. The sampling margin of error of this poll is plus or minus 2.0 percentage points and plus or minus 2.1 percentage points for holiday shoppers. The results reflect a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults. Results were weighted for age, gender, region, race/ethnicity, income, mobile carrier, streaming subscriptions, and party ID where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population.

Read and download the full report here .

About Samba TV

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent currency-grade measurement has future-proofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.

