Seerist Secures Inclusion In The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The marketplace offers agencies within the Department of Defense a central resource for innovative AI/ML, digital, and data analytics solutions Tradewinds praised Seerist's presentation, highlighting the impressive capabilities demonstrated in threat assessment analysis.” - TradewindsHERDON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Seerist Inc., the leading augmented analytics solution for intelligence, threat and security professionals, is pleased to announce that our Seerist AI-Enabled Threat Intelligence Platform has achieved“Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace . The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities. Tradewinds has recognized Seerist's exceptional capabilities and expertise and has deemed the Seerist platform as Awardable.
Being included in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace alongside rigorously assessed and vetted organizations is a testament to the quality and value of Seerist's offerings for the Department.
John Goolgasian, president of Seerist Federal , a wholly owned subsidiary of Seerist, Inc., stated, "This validation from Tradewinds is a significant milestone for our entire organization. Seerist's solution combines state-of-the-art AI and ML technologies with the insights of experienced, geopolitical risk experts, empowering government organizations with advanced capabilities to anticipate potential risks and threats efficiently. Additionally, it enables them to navigate vast amounts of threat data swiftly and effectively."
Tradewinds praised Seerist's presentation, highlighting the impressive capabilities demonstrated in threat assessment analysis. Their comments also acknowledged the uniqueness of Seerist's offerings, noting the incorporation of human expertise in the process. The utilization of hundreds of human experts to validate the accuracy of predictions was especially commended.
Seerist Inc. is honored to join the distinguished roster of innovators in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace and looks forward to further advancing the field of augmented analytics for threat and security professionals.
ABOUT SEERIST FEDERAL
Seerist Federal, formerly known as Geospark Analytics, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seerist, Inc. It is sponsored by the U.S. Space Force, our SBIR Phase III commercialization contract is a five (5) year firm fixed-price, IDIQ Government-wide contract. This enterprise-level contract provides near real time situational awareness capabilities to the entire U.S. federal government, enabling users to make better decisions faster. We identify and forecast emerging events from social media, news and other sources on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, greatly enhance indications and warnings and provide predictive analytics capabilities.
For more information about how Seerist can assist government agencies, please visit: .
ABOUT SEERIST
Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis, delivers greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight enabling users to better predict what will happen allowing them to make rapid, strategic and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit .
