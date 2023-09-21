MGM Gambles And Loses To A Cyberattack

MGM Resorts had repeated cyber attacks, but has not learned from past mistakes, it is now an example of the rise in vishing, says Heather Stratford, Drip7 CEO.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.