Jobma Introduces Powerful Video Interviewing Features In Its Fall 2023 Update

Jobma introduces powerful video interviewing features for employers to make the video interviewing experience faster and more efficient. We remain dedicated to empowering organizations with the tools they need to find the best talent quickly, efficiently, and at scale.” - Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Jobma, a premier virtual interviewing platform , announced today that it has added powerful new features for employers in its Fall 2023 release. These features will improve the video interviewing experience for employers and make video interviewing faster and more efficient.
Cloning job positions will allow employers to duplicate job positions and their associated configurations. Jobma says this feature will save significant time when creating similar job postings and that it's essential for scaling their recruitment efforts. Jobma is also enabling file uploads in responses with new File Upload-type questions. Employers can now add questions from the web to interview kits using Jobma's Chrome browser extension.
The custom background option lets employers pick their own backgrounds for candidate videos, and add their own company branding to the interviews in the form of a watermark. Jobma says these features will allow employers to reinforce their company's identity and create an enhanced employer branding experience. The release also includes a new integration with Recruiterflow - an ATS, and CRM software. The Fall 2023 update also brings a new and improved UI for the Candidate Evaluation page and Jobma training module for employers - a self-service training and demo tool for employers.
“Our commitment to innovation drives us to continually improve the platform, making the interviewing process efficient for all our users,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“We remain dedicated to empowering organizations with the tools they need to find the best talent quickly, efficiently, and at scale.”
The new release also included a few bug fixes and performance enhancements. With its latest release combined with existing AI features such as live proctoring, transcriptions, and scoring, Jobma cements its status as a top virtual interviewing platform, committed to driving innovation in recruitment.
Jobma is a cloud-based virtual interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations are able to screen candidates using video and audio interviews, share assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma's customers love it for its easy-to-use interface and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified , and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users' data.
