Global Telepresence Robot Market Projected To Reach US$ 730 Million By 2028

The global telepresence robot market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.12% over the forecast period to reach US$729.509 million in 2028. The global telepresence robot market was valued at US$327.611 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.12% over the forecast period to reach US$729.509 million in 2028.” - Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global telepresence robot market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.12% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$729.509 million by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the global telepresence robot market growth include the increasing adoption of remote collaboration and communication technologies, the need for a virtual presence in diverse industries, including healthcare, education , and business, the advancement of robotic and AI technologies enhancing robot capabilities, and the demand for solutions that enable efficient remote work and engagement in an increasingly interconnected world.
A telepresence robot is a remotely operated, mobile robotic system equipped with cameras, microphones, speakers, and often a screen or display that enables users to interact and navigate a distant location in real-time. These robots are controlled through a computer or mobile device, allowing users to see, hear, and communicate with people at a remote location, essentially providing a physical presence when it is not possible for the user to be there in person. Telepresence robots find applications in various fields, including business meetings, healthcare, education, and more, offering an immersive and interactive way to bridge geographical distances.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in Jan 2023 Intuitive India launched 'Intuitive Telepresence' (ITP), enabling real-time remote surgical observation for surgeons to learn from experts without travel. ITP ensures secure audio and video exchange during da Vinci system procedures, complying with HIPAA regulations. This innovation aims to enhance surgical education and reduce the need for physical travel, ultimately improving clinical outcomes.
Based on type the global telepresence robot market is divided into stationary and mobile. The mobile telepresence robot segment is experiencing major growth in the global market due to its versatility and adaptability across a wide range of applications. Mobile telepresence robots can navigate and interact in various environments, making them suitable for scenarios where physical mobility is essential, such as healthcare, education, and remote inspections.
Based on component, the global telepresence robot market is divided into camera, display, speaker and microphone, power source, sensor and control system, and others. The camera segment in the global telepresence robot market is experiencing remarkable growth due to its pivotal role in enabling remote users to perceive and interact with the remote environment effectively. As the demand for high-quality visuals and immersive experiences continues to rise, telepresence robots increasingly rely on advanced camera technologies, including high-resolution cameras, pan-tilt-zoom capabilities, and 3D imaging, to provide users with a more realistic and interactive remote presence.
Based on end user, the global telepresence robot market is divided into healthcare, education, homecare, enterprise, and others. The healthcare segment in the global telepresence robot market is experiencing major growth due to its pivotal role in transforming the way medical professionals provide care and consultation remotely. Telepresence robots have gained significant traction in healthcare settings, allowing doctors to remotely examine patients, deliver medical expertise, and monitor vital signs from a distance. Additionally, the aging population and the rising demand for remote healthcare services further drive growth in this segment, making telepresence robots an indispensable tool for improving patient care and healthcare accessibility.
Based on Geography the Asia Pacific, with a strong focus on India, has captured a substantial share of the global telepresence robot market. Factors driving this dominance include India's rapid economic growth, increased technology adoption across industries, and the demand for remote communication solutions, particularly in healthcare, education, and enterprise. Additionally, government initiatives and a robust manufacturing base have all contributed to the region's major presence in the telepresence robot market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global telepresence robot market that have been covered are Ava Robotics Inc., AMY Robotics, Blue Ocean Robotics, Mantaro Networks Inc., Double Robotics, VGo Communications Inc., OhmniLabs, Inc., SuperDroid Robots, Inbot Technology Ltd., Wicron and AXYN Robotics among other significant market players.
The market analytics report segments the global telepresence robot market as follows:
.BY TYPE
oStationary
oMobile
.BY COMPONENT
oCamera
oDisplay
oSpeaker and Microphone
oPower Source
oSensor and Control System
oOthers
.BY END-USER INDUSTRY
oHealthcare
oEducation
oHomecare
oEnterprise
oOthers
.BY GEOGRAPHY
oNorth America
.United States
.Canada
.Mexico
oSouth America
.Brazil
.Argentina
.Others
oEurope
.Germany
.France
.United Kingdom
.Spain
.Italy
.Others
oMiddle East and Africa
.Saudi Arabia
.Israel
.Others
oAsia Pacific
.China
.Japan
.South Korea
.India
.Indonesia
.Thailand
.Taiwan
.Others
Companies Profiled:
.Ava Robotics Inc.
.AMY Robotics
.Blue Ocean Robotics
.Mantaro Networks Inc.
.Double Robotics,
.VGo Communications Inc.
.OhmniLabs, Inc.
.SuperDroid Robots
.Inbot Technology Ltd.
.Wicron, AXYN Robotics
