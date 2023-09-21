Children's Wear Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.40% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Children's Wear Market
Global Children's Wear Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Children's Wear Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled,“Global Children's Wear Market Price , Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028′′, the Children's Wear Market reached a value of approximately USD 0.98 billion in 2022. Aided by the expanding demand for trendy and comfortable children's apparel and rising disposable incomes, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.40% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 1.05 billion by 2028.
Children's wear encompasses all types of clothing for children, including dresses, shirts, trousers, suits, and outerwear, among others. These products are designed to be durable, comfortable, and suitable for a child's active lifestyle. Apart from their functional aspects, children's wear also exhibits attractive designs and vibrant colours, making them appealing to the young population.
The growing consumer preference for fashionable and comfortable kids wear along with changing lifestyle pattern is propelling the global children's wear market growth. With the increasing awareness of the importance of dressing up children in quality clothing, there has been a significant shift towards purchasing branded and premium kids wear, leading to a surge in demand for these products. In addition, the rising trend of kids' fashion shows and children's participation in various cultural and social events has further contributed to the increasing popularity of children's wear.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@
The expanding applications of children's wear across various distribution channels, including department stores, specialty stores, and online retailing, also play a significant role in children's wear market expansion. In the retail industry, many brands and stores dedicate exclusive sections for children's wear due to the lucrative nature of this market segment. Online retailing of children's wear has gained considerable traction due to the convenience and extensive range it offers, significantly contributing to the market growth.
Moreover, the rise of ethical and sustainable children's wear is a noteworthy trend that is shaping the children's wear market dynamics. With increasing awareness of environmental issues and sustainable living, many consumers are opting for children's wear made from organic and recycled materials. Brands are responding by offering eco-friendly, ethical collections that appeal to this growing consumer base, thereby stimulating the children's wear market demand.
Children's Wear Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on product, consumer group, gender, sales channel, and region.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@
Market Breakup by Product
Apparel
Footwear
Others
Market Breakup by Consumer Group
Infant (0-12 Months)
Toddler (1-3 Years)
Preschool (3-5 Years)
Grade-schooler (5-12 Years)
Market Breakup by Gender
Girls
Boys
Unisex
Market Breakup by Sales Channel
Online
Offline
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global children's wear companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Adidas AG
Nike Inc.
Benetton Group Srl
Mothercare PLC
Gap Inc.
Puma SE
Carter's, Inc.
Cotton On Group Services Pty Ltd.
Diesel S.p.A.
Dolce&Gabbana S.r.l.
Esprit Holdings
Fruit of the Loom, Inc
Levi Strauss & Co.
The Children's Place, Inc.
Burberry Group plc
Others
Read More Reports:
South Korea Lactose-Free Yogurt Market:
United States Nut Based Spread Market:
Freeze Drying Equipment Market:
Packaging Automation Market:
Thai Cuisine Market:
Optoelectronics Market:
Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market:
CBD Oil Market:
Latin America Rigid Packaging Market:
Yucca Extract Material Market:
About Us:
Acquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. These reports are designed to equip decision-makers with an in-depth understanding of prevailing market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.
Our high-quality, data-driven analyses provide the essential framework for organisations seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. By investing in our market research reports, you can ensure your organisation remains agile, proactive, and poised for success in today's competitive market.
Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your business intelligence and fortify your strategic planning. Secure your organisation's future success by acquiring one of our Expert Market Research reports today.
George Buttler
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107113152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.