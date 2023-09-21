The 25Th Contemporary Art Fair Opens 13 October In Zurich

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ART FAIR ZURICH - ART-ZURICH.COM
ART FAIR ZURICH - ART-ZURICH.COM
ART FAIR ZURICH - ART-ZURICH.COM
The 25th ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH art fair presents contemporary art from 13 to 15 October 2023 at the Kongresshaus Zurich.
ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Established in 1999, the fair offers an extensive range of contemporary art for the art-loving public.
Event
ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2023
25th fair for contemporary art
13 to 15 October 2023
Zurich Convention Center (Kongresshaus), Switzerland
Press section
Press photos for publication:
Press release:
Posters, banners and ad templates:
About the fair
The ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH art fair is now in its 25th year. The international art fair presents contemporary art of all styles in the centrally located Kongresshaus Zurich.
The fair offers a wide range of contemporary art in various formats and price categories. With the participation of international galleries and artists, the diversity of the works on display offers the opportunity to discover new artistic voices from different cultural backgrounds.
The fair places great emphasis on personal encounters and exchanges between artists, dealers and visitors. Discussions with the artists at the fair stands offer a unique opportunity to learn more about the works and the artists' creative process.
ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2023 promises an exciting and varied art experience and the opportunity to enjoy and discover contemporary art in all its forms.
Exhibitors 2023
List of exhibitors:
Texts about the exhibitors:
Detailed presentations of the exhibitors:
Exhibition catalogue:
Venue
Zurich Convention Center / Kongresshaus
Claridenstrasse 1, CH-8002 Zürich, Switzerland
Opening hours
Friday, 13 October: 12:00 - 18:00
Friday, 13 October: 18:00 - 22:00 (Late Night)
Saturday, 14 October: 10:00 - 20:00
Sunday, 15 October: 10:00 - 19:00
Tickets
Day ticket Fri./Sat./Sun.: CHF 20.- / 10.-
Late Night: CHF 30.- / Free admission with invitation
Tickets at the box office or at Ticketcorner
( )
How to get there
Map and info:
Tram Halt Bürkliplatz oder Stockerstrasse
Tram stop Bürkliplatz or Stockerstrasse
Car park Park Hyatt or Bleicherweg
Contact
E-Mail:
Accreditation:
Contact:
Art, Culture and Business Metropolis Zurich:
Located in the heart of Europe and the centre of Switzerland, Zurich is the cultural and economic capital of Switzerland. The city offers a unique mix of experiences and sights. The city's diversity attracts visitors from all over the world. Zurich has been awarded several times as the city with the highest quality of life in the world. Zurich is one of the most popular cities for the art business. Many multinational companies have their headquarters here.
BBIFA- Swiss Art Fairs and Exhibitions | ArtInfosSwiss Event Services
Office: BB International Fine Arts GmbH, Churerstrasse 160b, CH-8808 Pfaeffikon, Switzerland
Art Zurich
BB International Fine Arts GmbH, Switzerland
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH - Contemporary Art Fair since 1999 / Internationale Kunstmesse in Zürich
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107113151
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.