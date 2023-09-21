Talks On Disarmament Begin In Yevlakh District In Nagorno-Karabakh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Talks on disarmament between Azerbaijani officials and members of the Armenian community in Nagorno-Karabakh began on Thursday in the district of Yevlakh.
According to the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), the gathering includes officials from Azerbaijan, head of the Armenian community, and representatives of the Russian peacekeeping forces operating in the conflict zone.
They are aiming to reach settlement in the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.
In a connected development, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry refuted news circulating on Social Media that Azeri forces had launched an armed assault on Khankendi city, saying that news in this regard was false.
A ceasefire was reached yesterday in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and armed Armenian factions. (end)
as.gta
MENAFN21092023000071011013ID1107113130
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.