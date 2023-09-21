Kuwait Flag Hoisted In Sport City In Chinaآ's Hangzhou

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) HANGZHOU, China, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti sport officials hoisted Thursday their countryآ's flag in the sport city in the Chinese city of Hangzouh, which would be hosting the 19th Asian Games between September 23 and October 8.
Hoisting the flag marks the participation of the Gulf country in the Asian games, Sheikh Jaber Thamer Al-Sabah, member of Kuwait National Olympic Committee Board, said in a statement.
He said the Kuwaiti players would do their utmost to represent their country in the best way possible.
The flag hoisting ceremony was also attended by NOC member Fatma Hayat and Assistant Secreetary General Ali Al-Marri.
Hayat said the ceremony was attended by 40 athletes, part of a bigger group that have been training in preparation for the competitions.
She said Abdulrahman Al-Fadhl, from the rowing team, qualified for the semi-finals after achieving third position in the qualifying competitions.
Mohammad Al-Sabti and Yusuf Abdulhadi, rowing team players, said they aspire to achieve the best results amidst fierce competitions with Asiaآ's top rowing athletes.
Al-Sabti said the organization of the events was very good and transportation was smooth.
Kuwait bagged 76 medals since they began competing in the Asian Games in 1982 including 24 gold, 22 silver and 30 bronze. (end)
