'Future Of Music Podcast' Guides Listeners Through The Modern Revolution Of Music

The Future of Music Podcast, a platform that informs artists, producers, and fans about the rapidly evolving music industry, is changing the way we understand music and music education. The podcast, hosted by music industry experts Ryan Withrow and Jonathan Boyd, explores the influence of modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Virtual Reality on the music landscape.

“With the rise of new technologies, the state of music and music education is rapidly becoming unrecognizable to yesterday's industry,” says Ryan Withrow, Music Theory & Composition graduate and a social media star renowned for his music education videos. Ryan, known for his collaborations with top tech & AI experts to decipher music's technological transformations, offers insight into the future of the music industry.

His co-host, Jonathan Boyd, is an innovator, engineer, and entrepreneur, known for creating Breakthrough GuitarTM, the Guitar Freedom FormulaTM, Guitar GridTM, and Freedom Key SystemTM. Jonathan's mission is to help 1 billion people play music through his Intuitive Visual-Emotional LanguageTM Technology.

“Since the time of the oldest musical instrument 60,000 years ago, musical ability was reserved for the lucky few. But not anymore,” says Jonathan, emphasizing the importance of making music education available to everyone.

This dynamic duo engages in thought-provoking conversations with music executives and internet music sensations to explore the constantly evolving music industry. One of their notable guests includes Bernard Porter , who has worked with artists from Jerry Lee Lewis, and Jason Aldean to artists like the Newsboys and Flo-Rida. They've also hosted internet music sensations like Alex Holzwarth and Bernth.

The Future of Music Podcast is a one-stop destination for those who wish to navigate the waters of the Modern Musical Revolution and thrive in the coming Renaissance. It provides listeners with a unique perspective on the music industry's transformation, sharing knowledge and insights on how to adapt and succeed in this new era of music.

