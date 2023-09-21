Azerbaijan To End Clash, Albeit Armenia's Perennial Seizure Policy - Assistant To President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Armenia has
pursued a policy of occupation against Azerbaijan and the
Azerbaijani people for 30 years, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the
President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department
of the Presidential Administration, said in an interview with BBC
News, Trend reports.
"However, Azerbaijan is ready to turn the page on the conflict
and is committed to a peaceful agenda," he said.
He emphasized that the presence of Armenian separatists on the
territory of Karabakh is illegal.
"All actions of Azerbaijan aimed at liquidating this illegal
regime are absolutely legitimate and are within the norms of
international law," the president's assistant said.
According to Hajiyev, Azerbaijan is ready to ensure a normal
process of reintegration for the Armenian residents of
Karabakh.
"Our country has always stated that we are ready to ensure the
rights and security of the Armenian residents in accordance with
the Constitution of Azerbaijan as well as international
obligations," he noted.
The president's assistant emphasized that Azerbaijan is home to
representatives of various ethnic groups and religious confessions,
and Azerbaijan is ready to ensure the religious, cultural, and
humanitarian needs of the Armenian residents of Karabakh within the
framework of the Constitution.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region,
disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces formations from the
territories of Azerbaijan, neutralize their military
infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning to the
territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in
construction-restoration works, and Azerbaijani military personnel,
as well as restore the constitutional order of Azerbaijan,
anti-terrorist activities of a local nature were carried out in the
region on September 19–20.
Within the framework of the activities, positions of Armenian
armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as
military means and military facilities, were disrupted using
high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth. Civilians
and civilian infrastructure were not targets; only legitimate
military targets were put out of action.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at
13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature
under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces
of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their
combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the
formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of
Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.