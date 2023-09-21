Archaeologists discover wooden structure around half million years-old in Zambia

(MENAFN) Archaeologists have discovered two logs of the large-fruited bushwillow tree that were bent, connected, and notched around half a million years ago along the banks of the Kalambo River in Zambia, close to Africa's second-highest waterfall.



These artifacts, according to experts, are the first examples of humans, in this case, a species that came before our own, creating wooden structures. This is a significant technological advancement that shows our ancestors were more inventive than previously believed.



The logs, which were shaped using stone tools, seem to have formed a component of a structure's framework, which runs counter to the idea that people at that period just roamed the countryside gathering food.



"The framework could have supported a walkway or platform raised above the seasonally wet surroundings. A platform could have multiple purposes including storage of firewood, tools, food and as a foundation on which to place a hut," declared archaeologist Larry Barham of the University of Liverpool in England, head author of the research released in a UK journal.

MENAFN21092023000045015839ID1107113061